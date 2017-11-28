Colville High School girls basketball team ready to play

Colville girls’ basketball will be looking to make some noise in the NEA this season.

The Indians are returning some experienced players, but only two starters from last season and head coach John Foulkes is curious to see what his revamped, smaller lineup will bring to the floor.

“I’m just going to go with eight players the first couple of non-league games. I usually carry nine or ten and swing a couple of kids, and I will eventually, but at first I just want to get everyone plenty of playing time and see how we do.”

THIS WEEK

Colville is busy this week with a Jamboree in Chewelah on Monday and a pair of home non-league games. Wednesday’s game against Reardan and Friday’s game against Lakeland, Idaho both tip off at 5:45 p.m. at Colville High School.

