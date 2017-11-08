Colville High School girls cross-country team takes first at State

The Colville High School girl's cross-county team made history on Saturday when they took first place at State. CHS competed against 15 other teams at the Class 1A State race in Pasco and came out on top, a first for CHS girls cross-country teams. Their victory is also the 7th State win of any sports team for CHS, the only other cross-country championship being the boys' team in 2005.

The final score was Colville 114, La Center 117, Charles Wright 127, Northwest 130 and Lakeside 155 for the top 6 teams.

The current CHS team is made up of senior Morgan Hall, juniors Taylor Bartoschek and Kassi Brooks, sophomores Alaina Stone, Ella Heideman and Arbor Morehouse and freshmen Emily Montgomery. Several of the girls were returning runners from last year, where they placed 6th at State.

To read the full story, click here to subscribe or pick up the Nov. 8, 2017 edition of the S-E at a local merchant.