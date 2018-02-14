Colville High School Giving Closet by students, for students
By:
Mel Anderson
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
COLVILLE, WA
In a back room of CHS’s library is a room full of clothes, shoes, personal hygiene items and blankets. It’s the CHS Giving Closet.
The Giving Closet is the brainchild of Macy Foulkes, a CHS student in Deanne Ressa's leadership class.
The leadership class challenges students to look for ways to make a positive impact on the world and on their own communities.
That is exactly what Foulkes did.
Read the story in the Feb. 14, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.
Category: