Colville High School wins jazz festival

The Colville High School Jazz Choir traveled to the University of Idaho and took top honors in this year's Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival on Feb. 23.

The festival, in its 51st year, features two days of student competitions, workshops and clinics on the university's campus. More than 4,127 students from 141 elementary, middle and high schools, as well as college and universities participated. Performing came from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada.

After a full day of competition, the Colville High School Jazz Choir, a large ensemble directed by Brent Purvis, was named the ‘A’ High School Area Mic Ensemble Winner.

Read the story in the Feb. 28, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.