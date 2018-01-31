Colville High School wrestlers have letdown on senior night

Colville High School wrestlers had a rough Senior Night last Thursday against Freeman High School. The end of the night had the final score of 39-27 in Freeman's favor.

Wrestling Districts will be held at Deer Park High School on Friday, Feb. 2 starting at 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 3 starting at 10 a.m.

