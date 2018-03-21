Colville Home and Garden Show displays the best of Colville

More than 700 people came out Saturday for the Colville Home and Garden Show.

Vendors included North 40 Outfitters, Horizon Credit Union, Sandra’s Furniture and Rural Resources. Stevens County put out a natural resource booth that catered to children.

“We’re really just trying to get out and show the community what we have to offer,” Dana Bowers said. Bowers, who spent Saturday showing children how to make fossils with plants and playdoh, said that this is the second year the natural resource booth has been at the home and garden show.

“We’re definitely going to make this an every-year event,” Bowers said.

