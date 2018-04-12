Colville MatRats finish season at Jason Crawford Memorial tournament

The Colville MatRats wrestling club hosted their home tournament on March 31 and ended their season at the Jason Crawford Memorial tournament in Spokane, April 7. The event hosted 1,601 wrestlers from Washington and newly joined North Idaho. The tournament is the ranks of beating the Guiness Book, once all paperwork is approved. It has been a successful season with many team trophies and individual medals. Mat Rats is compiled of ages five to 14.

Jason Crawford results for first place include: Sam Drake, Takoda Morrison, Tanner Goff, Wyatt Gleave, Cameron Pesicka and Cooper Haynes. In second place was Schyrle Stinson. The third place was Austin Hall, Hunter Gleave, Logan Hydorn, William Lang, Jaivid Naff, Corey Beckner, Bryce Davis, Jacob Klauder and Conner Goff.

In fourth place, as honorable mentions, were Isaac Donner, Rowan Minnier, Pilot Gariepy, Kyler Klauder, Sam Miller and Bryson Wickstrom.

Catch more photos online here or in the April 11, 2018 S-E.

