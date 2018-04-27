Colville softball falls behind NEA leaders Lakeside and Deer Park

Colville softball lost ground to the NEA leaders with a pair of one run losses last week, a 6-5 loss to Lakeside and an 8-7 loss to Deer Park before a 10-2 win at Medical Lake stopped the two game slide. The losses dropped the Indians to 7-4 overall and to 4-3 and fourth place in the NEA.

Colville had a hard time getting the offense going, scoring only four runs before the fourth inning all week. Despite the slow week, Rylee Merritt had a strong week at the plate, with five hits including two doubles and two home runs and Hannah Worrell was hard to get out as well getting four hits and on base plenty of times.

“Hannah was a tough out all week long,” said head coach Jim Ebel.

Early in the week at Lakeside (5-2, 8-5) the Indians were unable to solve Eagles pitcher Shelby Claussen until the last inning in a 6-5 loss. Lakeside scored three in the second and three more in the sixth and looked to be in total control before Colville caught fire in the top of the seventh. CHS scored five runs, including a three run home run by Rylee Merritt, but it wasn’t enough as the Indians fell one run short.

