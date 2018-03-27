Colville softball off to fast start in NEA

The Colville Indians had a strong opening week of NEA softball, defeating Medical Lake 13-0 and Riverside 20-2. Colville now has a 5-1 overall record and is 2-0 in league play, but this week the Indians will face Chewelah and Freeman and the increased competition should give CHS head coach Jim Ebel a better idea where Colville stands in the NEA.

“Tuesday we face probably the best team in our league, Chewelah. It will really give us a good idea where we are to this point, and pose an exciting challenge for our team,” Ebel said.

Hannah Worrell had a big week for Colville with six hits, including a double and a triple, while pitchers Ambrie Jones and Rylee Merritt continue to be solid while throwing complete games.

On Tuesday the Indians hosted Medical Lake and dominated early on in a 13-0 rout of the Cardinals. CHS batted around in the first inning and took a 5-0 lead, highlighted by a two out two run single by Keyla Luiten.

