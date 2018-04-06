Colville softball freshmen beginning to settle in

Colville softball lost a big early season test to NEA and local rival Chewelah 8-0 before rebounding to defeat Freeman 15-0 to head into spring break on a positive note. The Indians now sit at 6-2 on the season and are 3-1 in league play and currently in a three-way tie for second in the NEA.

Heading into the game against Chewelah (7-0, 3-0) head coach Jim Ebel described the game as a measuring stick for the young Indians, and while Colville had baserunners in scoring position the entire game CHS couldn’t get that one key hit to score runs in an 8-0 home loss to the Cougars. Chewelah scored runs in the first four innings and got home runs by Krislyn Koler and Tylee Frizzell to support Jaelynn Skok’s shutout of the Indians.

Colville’s defense was a bit shaky, committing five errors behind CHS starting pitcher Ambrie Jones. Hallie Cox and Keyla Luiten both had two hits for the Indians in the loss. In total Chewelah scored eight runs on eight hits and made one error, while Colville had no runs on eight hits and made five errors.

