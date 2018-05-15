Colville softball's state bid comes to an end

Colville softball’s season came to an end this Saturday with a 4-1 loss to the Lakeside Eagles. Earlier this week the Indians had lost their NEA regular season finale to Lakeside 11-0, won their NEA playoff first round game over Medical Lake 9-4 and lost their NEA semi-final game to Chewelah 11-5.

The young Indians finished their season at 11-9 overall and 7-6 in NEA league play and have much to look forward to in the future. Strong seasons from three freshmen; P Ambrie Jones, OF Emma Cochran, INF/OF Andi Brown, along with a solid core of experienced varsity players including, 2B Hallie Cox, C Makayla Weimer, OF Hanna Worrell, this team could be poised to return to the top of the NEA standings as soon as next season.

The Indians started their week at home against Lakeside (15-7, 11-3) and was not able to get anything going against the Eagles in an 11-0 loss.

Read the story in the May 16, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.