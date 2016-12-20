Colville splits NEA games

Eagle Classic

next for CHS

Colville High (3-4, 1-2) split a pair of Northeast A League boy’s basketball games last week.

The Indians of first-year head coach Shannon Wolfrum were blown out back on Dec. 13 by visiting Freeman, 77-41. Colville played decidedly better on Friday in a 69-56 road win at Riverside (2-5, 0-3).

In the loss to Freeman (6-0, 3-0), the Indians had trouble defending much of anything.

“We didn’t play well defensively,” Wolfrum said of a game Colville was never in. The Indians trailed 24-12 after the first quarter and were outscored 26-7 in the third period.

Work in progress

“We played a lot better against Riverside, although our defense wasn’t all that good either. Defensively, we are definitely a work in progress. We have to get better there.

“We have some bad habits. We aren’t always in the right spots.”

Figure this week’s holiday practice sessions to be devoted heavily to the defensive end.

“We are playing hard for the most part,” Wolfrum added. “The kids are working at it. They know if we can keep our energy levels up, we can be effective.”

UP NEXT

Colville will be in the field of the Eagle Holiday Classic (West Valley-Spokane) Dec. 27-29. Colville will resume NEA action Jan. 3, 2017 at Nine Mile Falls against Lakeside. Game time is 5:45 p.m.