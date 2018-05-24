Colville takes eight to state for track and field

The Colville Track and Field team district qualifiers competed at Riverside in the state qualifying meet last Friday and Saturday. Thirty-eight athletes qualified to compete at the district meet and eight of Colville's students are moving on.

The state qualifying began early in the meet.

In the first event, the boys' 4x100 meter relay team finished third. Although the Northeast "A" league only has two allocations to state, any team that also meets a state qualifying time also competes at the state meet. The relay team consisting of Alden Lounsbury, Ethan Clark, Trevon Byers and Joey Culverwell ran a state qualifying time of 43.91 to advance to the state meet.

Soon after that, Alaina Stone stepped on the track for the 1600 meters.

“Alaina has been running well all season and did not disappoint,” said CHS coach Randy Stebbins. “She locked onto two of the league's and state's best runners in Lizzy Shaw of Riverside and Beck George of Deer Park.”

