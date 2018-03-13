Colville Tree Board seeks nominations for notable trees

The Colville City Tree Board is seeking nominations for its ongoing program of Notable Trees of Colville.

Trees nominated will be reviewed by the Tree Board and if chosen will be placed in a collection to be recognized with an inscription denoting each tree as recognized for its singular qualities. Furthermore, a Tree Walk will be held to view some of the chosen trees as part of the National Arbor Day Festivities in April.

As of the Tree Board's last meeting on Feb. 22, there were 12 submissions.

Nominations are always being accepted and may be delivered to city hall or emailed to annelawson@colville.wa.us. Nominations should include where the tree may be viewed, and why it should be considered for notable tree recognition. Nominations of trees of unusual shape, size, species of tree or family, neighborhood story behind the tree are encouraged.

