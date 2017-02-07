Colville wins District crown

Indians send 15

to Omak regional

Second-ranked Colville High outdueled defending State 1A champion Deer Park to win the District 7 1A championship Saturday at Freeman High School.

The Indians, who annexed a Northeast A League dual title last month, scored 320 points to Deer Park’s 309.

Six Colville wrestlers captured championships in the come-from-behind effort: Trent Baun (120), TJ Baun (132), John Knight (152), Thailer Morrison (160), Takota Ashley (170) and Scout Walker (182).

Nine Colville wrestlers advanced to the finals at Freeman.

Deer Park’s champions were Seth Hoog (132), Dean Lockwood (145), Jared Boswell (220) and Gabe Sanchez (heavyweight).

The other champions were Jeff Friedman (106e), Hunter Nees (113) and Zach Hyta (195), all of Freeman, and Dalton Young (138) of Lakeside.

TJ’s third title

TJ Baun (132) won his third district title. He won via injury default over his teammate, Reuben Seemann. And sophomore Johnny Knight (152) pinned his way to a championship. Senior Thailer Morrison matched Knight’s pins with a title of his own at 160. At 170, Ashley won his first district championship. Scout Walker came up big at 182, pinning the top seed in the first period as well as every other opponent he faced.

Fifteen Colville High wrestlers qualified for the Region 6-7 Tournament Saturday at Omak High School: TJ, Trent and Tyler Baun, Dakota Ashley, Trevor Morrison, Scout Walker, Johnny Knight, Sawyer Hughes, Ryan Erickson, Thailer Morrison, Reuben Seemann, Ryder Goff, Hunter Tharaldson, Ky Ray and Joey Allen.

The Indians should be taking 16 wrestlers to Omak this weekend, but senior Maverick Walker’s season came to an end at Freeman when he dislocated his shoulder twice (once in each of his matches).

CHS head coach Randy Cloke, the 2016-2017 NEA Wrestling Coach of the Year, lauded the 220-pounder’s approach and toughness.