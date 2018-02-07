Colville wrestlers come in second place at districts but keep eyes on state

Colville High School will send 12 wrestlers and two alternates to regionals after coming away from districts in second place.

CHS wrestled in Deer Park last Saturday, competing against the Stags as well as Freeman and Medical Lake. Colville pulled away with nine district champions, which head coach Randy Cloke said “puts us in a position to have a good regional tournament.”

Deer Park won district, the first time in years, with a team score of 268. Colville barely trailed behind at 263.5. Medical Lake received 241 and Freeman had 176.

