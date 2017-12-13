Colville wrestling will make another go at State 1A title

Colville High School has placed second for the last three years in the State 1A wrestling championship.

“We're looking for a breakthrough year,” head coach Randy Cloke said. “We're right there.”

Colville High coach Randy Cloke knows he has a­ team more than capable of winning the school’s first state wrestling championship.

“This year I think we have a better tournament team than league team,” Cloke said, noting that he wasn't sure how they would do in their league this year.

THIS WEEK

Colville and Deer Park wrestle against Newport and Riverside in a double dual on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Colville will spend Friday and Saturday wrestling in the Tri-State Meet at the North Idaho College. Friday they wrestle at 10 a.m. and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

