Colville's Delta Dental raises more than $70,000 for United Way

For the past 34 years, employees across the state have pledged dollars, entered into contests and hosted fundraising events, including selling ice cream for donations, in an effort to support United Way programs. In those 34 years, Delta Dental and their employees have raised over $2.2 million. Rising to the top, the Colville office was the only office in 2017 that had 100 percent financial employee participation, beating out both Spokane and Seattle. Colville's office helped raise more than $70,000 during their annual United Way fundraiser to benefit individuals and families in Washington.