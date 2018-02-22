Communities vote 'yes' on school levies

Every school measure on the ballot in Stevens County passed in last Tuesday's election. The successful school districts included Valley, Onion Creek, Wellpinit, Colville, Deer Park and Nine Mile Falls.

Colville School District's levy request, which needed a majority vote to replace its current educational and operations levy, is passing as of last Tuesday night's count by the Stevens County Election Department. So far, the district has received 57.91 percent “yes” votes from 1,164 voters, compared to the 846 people who voted “no.”

“We are so fortunate to live in a community that clearly supports its schools. It’s great to live in Colville,” said Colville School District Superintendent Pete Lewis. “With all the changes in state funding, the passing of the levy will enable us to plan for the future. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we want to sincerely thank our community for supporting our students.”

The levy request, unlike past levies, actually lowers local property taxes from $2.67 per $1,000 assessed value to $1.50 starting 2019.

