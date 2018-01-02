Community businesses help the Colville food bank feed the hungry

The Colville Volunteer Food and Resource Center, more commonly called the food bank, has had a busy month helping area families and individuals during the holidays.

In December alone, the food bank served more than 420 area families who wouldn’t have had limited access to food resources without the food bank, according to director Michelle Loftis.

Aside from those 420 the food bank clients, the food bank also provided helped supplement community lunches, provided by through local churches who used the food items to feed community members who might otherwise have few other options.

The food bank didn’t go at this alone.

“The generous donations from local grocery stores allowed us to offer over 5,000 pounds of dairy, produce and other food items to community members who aren’t usual food bank clients,” Loftis said.

Every grocery store in Colville donated to the food bank over the holiday. Super 1 Foods, Safeway, Grocery Outlet and Walmart donated produce and dairy items that allowed the food bank to provide food to the community.

The Snowflake Boutique craft show and quad raffle, which was held at the Colville Senior Center on December 16, provided another $8,000 for food items and to help cover operating costs.

Food items weren’t the only items offered this month.

“Tree of Sharing provided gifts to 180 children of food bank clients, while Shop with a Cop served 40 client families as well,” Loftis said. “We signed them up right here from the food bank.”

