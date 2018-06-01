Community donates over $20,000 in scholarships to Kettle Falls seniors

Between 16 local organizations and 12 Kettle Falls High School seniors, $21,700 of scholarships were donated at the Academic Award Ceremony on Wednesday, May 16. The Kettle Falls Community Scholarship Foundation awarded five scholarships and the Kettle Falls Rotary Club awarded four.

The Kettle Falls Community Scholarship Foundation donated a total of $7,200. Rebecca Lawrence was awarded $600 courtesy of the Dol Linton fund within the foundation. Sophie Keller and Jake Kenney both received $800. Taylor Dunlap got $1000 and Madeline Neyens received $1000 per year over four years.

The Kettle Falls Rotary Club took extra measures to ensure they were awarding the right students with scholarships. In addition to submitting applications, a select handful were chosen to participate in interviews where three club members took turns asking you specific questions to get a better idea of who you are. Sophie Keller spoke about her experience, “I was so nervous but as soon as I sat down and started talking with them, I felt so comfortable. I think the interviews are a great way for them to see us off of paper and really connect to who we are.”

Catch the full story online here or in the May 30, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.