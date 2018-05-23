Community saves swimming pool

Kettle Falls is bringing the pool back.

The plan is to open the city’s swimming pool this summer for four weeks, with two of those weeks focusing on swimming lessons. In order to accomplish this feat, the community has been asked to donate, pitch-in and think of solutions.

On Wednesday May 16, Mayor John Ridlington facilitated a meeting inside the Kettle Falls Public Library to discuss the goal of forming a Swimming Pool Committee to oversee the project.

Ridlington proposed the goal of raising $10,000 to open the pool for the 2018 summer. He calculated that $548 is needed to keep the pool in operation each day, accounting for the cost of instructors and lifeguards. The cost for two weeks of swim lessons was estimated at $6,000, and $4,000 for two weeks of open swim. In addition, he asked for volunteers to serve on the committee, to assist with fundraising and to help work the front desk eight hours every day when the pool is open.

The anticipated schedule is as follows: swim lessons will be held from July 23 to August 3, with open swim being held July 16-20 and August 6-10, with open swim available on lesson days.

Read the story in the May 23, 2018 S-E

