Concerns heard at town hall held by congressional candidate Lisa Brown

Stevens County residents shared concerns and asked questions of congressional candidate Lisa Brown last Monday evening during a town hall event in Colville. Brown is running for House Representative for Washington's 5th District against incumbent Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The first portion of the town hall event, which took place inside the HUB Senior Center, gave audience members a chance to raise concerns and give statements on issues in the area. Issues mentioned ranged from salmon in the Columbia River to gun rights and universal healthcare.

Brown spent the latter half of the meeting attempting to address some of the issues raised and answering questions.

One audience member expressed concern over the recent Lake Roosevelt Forum, which took place in Spokane. They noted that despite the Columbia River Treaty meeting, there was a lack of representation from Native-Americans. The audience member addressed that their most important concern was the return of salmon to the Upper Columbia River, noting how the right voices were not being heard.

