Cougars down Colville for first league win

The Jenkins High boy’s basketball team picked up its first Northeast A League win of the season last Friday night with a victory over host Colville.

The win came after Chewelah dropped a close game to Deer Park earlier in the week. The Cougars are 6-5 overall and 1-4 in the NEA to date.

JHS opened the week off at home against Deer Park (4-7, 2-3) back on Jan. 4 and dropped a tough 50-43 decision.

DPHS held a 10-7 advantage in the first quarter, but the Cougars battled back to take a 21-20 lead at half.

In the second half, Chewelah managed to edge out to a three-point lead after three quarters, but in the fourth, the Stags got hot from the field and the foul line, outscoring JHS 19-9.

THIS WEEK

This week the Cougars are on the road in Riverside (2-10, 0-5) on Tuesday. JHS will return home to host top-ranked Freeman (10-1, 5-0) on Friday.

Both games will start at 5:45 p.m.

The Indians are at Newport on Tuesday (5:45 p.m.) and return home Friday against high-flying Medical Lake (5:45 p.m.).