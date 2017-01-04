County deputies perform local acts of kindness

The Stevens County Deputy Sheriff’s Association performed several acts of kindness for area residents in December.

The Sheriff’s Deputies partnered with Stevens County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and local retailers to bring Christmas cheer to several local foster children.

CASA staff selected the recipients based on the greatest need.

According to Sergeant Brad Manke of the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 13 different foster families were involved.

Presents were donated by Colville’s Walmart and both Colville and Chewelah Safeway stores, and carefully wrapped by Stevens County 911 dispatchers.

Deputies delivered the gifts throughout December.

This is not the first time members of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association have partnered with CASA, and they plan to continue the tradition next year.

“It’s something we’ve taken on as a project, so it’ll be ongoing,” Manke said.