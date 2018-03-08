Court of Appeals to hear Stevens County case

The Washington State Court of Appeals (Division III) will hear an appeal on March 21 in Spokane by a Stevens County man who is challenging the situation leading to his arrest and subsequent conviction on seven felony charges in January 2016.

Michael S. Perry said he was only a passenger in a SUV driven by Jonathan Harper when Chewelah Police Officer David Watts stopped the vehicle on U.S. Highway 395 and Cozy Nook Road. The stop was precipitated by Watts after he noticed the trailer pulled by Harper's vehicle had a missing license plate and defective brake lights.

The court will hear oral arguments on Perry's appeal on March 21 in Spokane.

Perry's appeal is based on his belief that he should have been free from unlawful intrusion into his private affairs when Watts began an investigation into him as he was only a passenger in Harper's vehicle and there was no reasonable suspicion that he was involved in any criminal activity.

Catch the full story online here or in the March 7, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.