On March 25 the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary (CVAS) will hold a silent auction and dinner benefit to raise money for the Sanctuary. Doors open at the Chewelah Legion Hall at 5 p.m.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and will be lasagna with vegetarian and gluten-free options. Dinner costs $10 per person and $5 for children under five years old. For tickets, contact the CVAS.