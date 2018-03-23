For cyclists, the next adventure awaits

New town, new baby, a new business and a new adventure.

That’s what Matt and Elizabeth Monbouquette signed up for when the decided to move to Elizabeth’s hometown of Colville to start a family and open their open bike shop: Adventure Peddler Bikes & Boards.

“This has always been a dream of mine, I’ve always wanted to own my own shop,” Matt Monbouquette said.

Matt Monbouquette has been working in bike shops since his first job as a 16-year-old.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the March 21, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.