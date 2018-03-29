Debbie Garringer retires from Colville Chamber

For the past 11 years Debbie Garringer has served the Colville community working for the Colville Chamber of Commerce. She’s retiring on March 31, stepping away from her Chamber duties as office manager but not from the community.

In her other life Garringer was an insurance broker for URM Stores for nearly 20 years. She was also a traveling salesperson, operating in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.

She had been living in Colville and commuting to Spokane for work when she finally decided she’d had enough and wanted to work in Colville. She applied for the part-time assistant manager’s position with the Colville Chamber of Commerce and was hired. She held that role for the first couple years before becoming the office manager.

Catch the full story online here or in the March 28, 2018 S-E.

