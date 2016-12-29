Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Statesman Examiner
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Professional Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Links
Chamber of Commerce
Chewelah School District
City of Chewelah
City of Colville
City of Kettle Falls
Colville School District
Kettle Falls School District
Northport
Rotary Club
Stevens County
Trending Now
Dec. 13 poll results
Vehicle homicide case to trial
‘First Baby of the Year’ contest starts Jan. 1
You are here
Home
» Dec. 13 poll results
Dec. 13 poll results
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Tags:
Rep. Ryan Zinke
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Category:
Hot Topics
Featured Ads
Professional Hearing
Saundra's Furniture
Upcoming Events
Blood drive in Colville
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 -
11:30am
to
6:00pm
Driftriders annual Fun Run
Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 9:00am
Elk foundation Big Game banquet
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 3:00pm
2017 Cork and Keg Festival
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Popular content
Dec. 13 poll results
Ringing in the New Year
VIDEO: Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dies
Local individual health policies narrowed to one in 2017
Vehicle homicide case to trial
View More
Poll
It's almost 2017, what changes are you most nervous about?
Choices
Minimum wage increase
President Donald Trump
Healthcare
Stock market
I'm not nervous about any of these
Older polls
Results
National News
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Examiner | 220 South Main Street P.O. Box 271 | Colville, WA 99114 | (509) 684-4567
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Statesman Examiner.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password