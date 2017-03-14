Defending league champion Colville will be good again

Newport, ML

There is no reason to believe that Colville High won’t replicate last spring’s Northeast 1A boy’s soccer championship in 2017.

Teams like Newport and Medical Lake certainly will have something to say about that. But the Indians of veteran coach Dave Rarrick certainly have enough returning firepower from a 2016 team that finished 10-2 overall and 8-2 in the NEA to repeat.

Newport was Colville’s most formidable opposition last spring. Look for the Grizzlies to replicate that in 2017.

“Newport beat us in the District championship game and they play fast,” Rarrick said. “They should be our major competition.

“But we should be better—a year older and more skilled.”

The Indians have been bolstered this spring in goal by German foreign exchange student Neal Meyer. The Indians graduated their 2016 goalkeeper and the 6-foot-5 Meyer stepped right in.

Meyer is long, athletic, quick-footed and moves to the ball well.

“I think he’s going to be good back there,” Rarrick said of Meyer. “He has great eye-hand coordination and is fast…a great voice and really positive. He just looks like a natural goalie. Neal played indoor (this winter) with the kids and was a stud at it.”

