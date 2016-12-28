Defending state champion Deer Park up next for Colville

State 1A wrestling power Colville High will get the new year started with a bang next week when the Indians, second at the last two State 1A Mat Classics in Tacoma, host defending State 1A champion and fellow Northeast A League member Deer Park in a match-up that will no doubt decide the NEA dual title.

The Jan. 3 match-up of the top-ranked Class 1A wrestling powers will get underway at 7 p.m.