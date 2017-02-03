Design an Ad Contest
Area students are participating in the chance to win prizes, and your kids can too!
More than one submission is encouraged.
Open to children 5 through 13.
Just draw a 5x5 inch square box with a black marker and have your kids draw one of these businesses inside (also with a black marker). Be sure to incorporate the name of the business in the picture.
Submissions need to be turned into the Statesman-Examiner before noon on Feb. 10. Winning ads will come out in the Feb. 22 S-E.
Paper needs to include:
+ Business name
+ Child's name (first and last)
+ School grade
+ A contact phone number
List of businesses:
Road Scholar Driving School
Allusions (Salon)
Buena Vista (Nursing Home)
Fogle Pump (well drilling)
Hometown Computer (computer repair)
Norms Auto Repair
Careys Auto Body
Colville Auto Repair
Bret Johnson Orthodontics
Country Chevrolet
Pinewood Terrace (nursing home)
Healing Touch Massage
Colville Chamber of Commerce
ABC Heating and Electric
Ritzes (coffee shop)
Colville Fitness
Saundra’s Furniture
H+R Block
Colville Printing
Hewes Craft
Habitat for Humanity
Tri-County Stove
Harvest Foods
Boise Cascade
Parkers Auto Glass (windshield repair)
Westside Pizza
If you have any questions, contact the Statesman-Examiner at 509-684-4567.
