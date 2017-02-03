Design an Ad Contest

Area students are participating in the chance to win prizes, and your kids can too!

More than one submission is encouraged.

Open to children 5 through 13.

Just draw a 5x5 inch square box with a black marker and have your kids draw one of these businesses inside (also with a black marker). Be sure to incorporate the name of the business in the picture.

Submissions need to be turned into the Statesman-Examiner before noon on Feb. 10. Winning ads will come out in the Feb. 22 S-E.

Paper needs to include:

+ Business name

+ Child's name (first and last)

+ School grade

+ A contact phone number

List of businesses:

Road Scholar Driving School

Allusions (Salon)

Buena Vista (Nursing Home)

Fogle Pump (well drilling)

Hometown Computer (computer repair)

Norms Auto Repair

Careys Auto Body

Colville Auto Repair

Bret Johnson Orthodontics

Country Chevrolet

Pinewood Terrace (nursing home)

Healing Touch Massage

Colville Chamber of Commerce

ABC Heating and Electric

Ritzes (coffee shop)

Colville Fitness

Saundra’s Furniture

H+R Block

Colville Printing

Hewes Craft

Habitat for Humanity

Tri-County Stove

Harvest Foods

Boise Cascade

Parkers Auto Glass (windshield repair)

Westside Pizza

If you have any questions, contact the Statesman-Examiner at 509-684-4567.