Designs approved for Colville parking lot

Designs are approved for the 7,200 -square-foot parking lot at the corner of Second Avenue and Main Street, Colville.

The parking lot was purchased last January by the city’s Parking Commission, whose purpose is to maintain and retain parking in the downtown Colville corridor, which is from Birch to Third Street.

In order to be up to compliance with the Colville Zoning Board, it was deemed the parking lot needed to be paved and landscaped with drainage systems within a year’s time of purchase. Already some of the groundwork has been completed.

