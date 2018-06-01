From dirt track to State meet, Northport sent six to state

The Northport High School's track and field teams practice on a dirt track a couple of miles outside the small, rural town.

The athletes pick rocks off the dirt oval as they run their warm up laps. White spray paint marks the hurdle distances and the exchange zones for the 400-meter relay.

Despite the lack of facilities, this team put in an impressive performance at the 1B/2B District Championship Meet held at Central Valley High School on May 18-19. This meet served as the state qualifier where athletes had to meet a certain standard to advance to the WIAA State Championship over the weekend.

On the first day of competition, Natalee Glanville advanced to state in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 3.5 inches.