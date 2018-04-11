Dynamic approach to child abuse victim services at Rural Resources helps children in crisis

Rural Resources Kids First Child Advocacy Center wants children to feel safe even in times of crisis. Their facility is built around that idea.

“Every room of this area is decorated with children in mind,” victim services director Alex Panagotacos said.

Rural Resources updated the inside of the child advocacy center to provide a safe and welcoming environment to children in need of victim services. One adult waiting room has a large two-way mirror that looks in on a brightly colored children’s playroom.

“We designed this so that adults could bring their children with them to talk about their problems and get connected to services, without the children having to hear adult issues,” Panagotacos said. “This set up lets parents watch their children during an adult interview while still letting the kids play.”