Endurance pays off for Colville tennis

Katie Leithead | Statesman-Examiner
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
COLVILLE, WA

Colville High School girls tennis faced off against Riverside and Freeman last week, securing both wins.

On Wednesday Colville faced Riverside at home, winning 5-0 matches.

Lead singles player Cortney Schuh defeated Jessica Foster 6-0, 6-0. Number two singles player Annde Hurst defeated Adrianna Azevedo 6-2, 3-6 and 6-1.
Doubles also powered through Riverside's defenses.

The No. 1 team of Snezhana Polunets and Irina Shevchenko defeated Riverside's Ally Darden and Raelynn Eastman 6-2, 6-4. CHS No. 2 doubles players McKayla Jensen and Rose Kienbaum defeated Ashlynn White and Anna Powers 6-3, 6-4. And finally, Colville's No. 3 doubles team of Nichole Pierce and Kyleigh Franz defeated Breezy Christensen and Mathilda Hageman 6-1, 6-1.

Colville is a little stronger than Riverside in both singles and doubles; however, Colville was at home with all of their players and Riverside was on the road and with potentially missing a key varsity player or two.

