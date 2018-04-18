Endurance pays off for Colville tennis

Colville High School girls tennis faced off against Riverside and Freeman last week, securing both wins.

On Wednesday Colville faced Riverside at home, winning 5-0 matches.

Lead singles player Cortney Schuh defeated Jessica Foster 6-0, 6-0. Number two singles player Annde Hurst defeated Adrianna Azevedo 6-2, 3-6 and 6-1.

Doubles also powered through Riverside's defenses.

The No. 1 team of Snezhana Polunets and Irina Shevchenko defeated Riverside's Ally Darden and Raelynn Eastman 6-2, 6-4. CHS No. 2 doubles players McKayla Jensen and Rose Kienbaum defeated Ashlynn White and Anna Powers 6-3, 6-4. And finally, Colville's No. 3 doubles team of Nichole Pierce and Kyleigh Franz defeated Breezy Christensen and Mathilda Hageman 6-1, 6-1.

Colville is a little stronger than Riverside in both singles and doubles; however, Colville was at home with all of their players and Riverside was on the road and with potentially missing a key varsity player or two.

