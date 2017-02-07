Expanded operations at 49 to accommodate big crowds

More powder on

Chewelah Peak

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHEWELAH—49 Degrees North Mountain Resort General Manager Eric Bakken said on Sunday that the resort is expanding its mid-week lift operations’ schedule to accommodate “very high visitation and continuing winter storms.

“We will continue to run three summit lifts and five total lifts on Monday and Tuesday and all lifts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until further notice. Usually we will trim back to just two summit lifts and four lifts total on Mondays and Tuesdays in February, but the snow and guest turnout has been exceptionally good, so we will continue to keep the full lift schedule as long as there is demand.”

49 Degrees North has over 10-feet of snow this year and is enjoying record guest turnout.

As of early morning on Monday, the resort had received an additional 10 inches of powder at the lodge and 11 inches at the summit. In the previous 24 hours, the mountain had received 14 inches of new snow (15 at the lodge). Snow depth was 81 inches at the lodge and 119 inches at the summit.

Total snowfall this season at 49 is 110 inches at the lodge and 148 inches at the summit.

49 Degrees North Mountain Resort is the second largest ski resort in Washington and one of the Northwest’s beset family ski areas. Base elevation is 3,922 feet. The summit is at 5,773 feet on Chewelah Mountain (vertical drop of 1,851 feet). There are 82 named runs on two summits in three basins on 2,325 skiable acres. Average annual snowfall is 301 inches. The resort is served by seven lifts.