Family tradition carries on at Kettle Pub & Grub

Dylan Yeager might seem pretty young to be the owner of a bar, but he draws from a long line of experience in the restaurant industry - five generations, to be exact. Sitting down with Yeager at Kettle Pub & Grub, in the location of what used to be Hayden’s Bar & Grill, his brother and grandfather are playing pool just next to us in the re-imagined dining room of the bar. Old farming implements hang from the walls and the ceilings are lined with clear lights that lend the feel of a backyard patio party.

“I want to really focus on providing a unique experience,” Yeager said. “we’re just figuring out exactly what that is.”

Hayden’s original mirrored bar back plays into the eclectic dark wood vibe that greets customers when they come in. Previously owned by Yeager’s mother, Hayden’s closed their doors in October of 2017 due to staffing problems so that Denise Yeager could focus her attention on her other restaurant and bar, South Main in Colville. Yeager, recently discharged from the Marine Corps, saw the empty bar as a chance to carve out his own niche in Kettle Falls.

“It’s a good opportunity, the place needed someone here focusing on it, which I have been doing since December,” Yeager said. Kettle Pub & Grub opened their doors officially on March 28, and Yeager said the reception has been warm.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the April 11, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.