Fast start for Colville Softball

Colville softball owns a 3-1 record after a busy opening week, after dropping their opening game 14-4 to West Valley the Indians won three straight, beating Kettle Falls 9-1 and sweeping a double header from Lakeland, Idaho 16-0 and 15-5. The Indians have looked a bit shaky in the field at times, and with many new players in new roles it was expected.

“We’re still trying to find starters and lineups are a work in progress,” said head coach Jim Ebel, he added: “Our pitching is also still developing, Rylee Merritt has been a stand out shortstop for three years and now suddenly is needed in a different role, and Ambrie Jones is just getting her feet wet, so we have a lot to work out.”

The Indians hosted West Valley on Monday for their opening game and had the look of a team that has had only one outside practice in a 14-4 loss to the Eagles. West Valley jumped on starter Rylee Merritt in the third inning, touching her up for six runs including a home run and three more runs in the fourth knocked out Merritt and Ambrie Jones came on in relief and finished the final two innings. The Indians managed three runs in the third and one in the fourth for their offense, but never threatened to climb back into the game. Kaitlyn Petrey had three hits and Merritt had two, including a double. “I was disappointed in our hitting, we had seven hits and two players had five of them,” said coach Ebel. West Valley totaled 14 runs, on 13 hits, and made two errors, while Colville had four runs, on seven hits, and made two errors.

Read the story in the March 21, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.