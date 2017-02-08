Feb. 8 winter storm warning

The national weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Wednesday night to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 for affected areas: Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road and Flowery Trail Road.

Snow accumulation of four to eight inches is predicted in the valleys. The mountains are expected to receive 10 to 20 inches of new snow.

According to the National Weather Service, snow levels will rise late Thursday morning creating a chance of freezing rain in the southern valleys. By afternoon on Thursday the valleys should see rain, with the exception of areas along the Canadian border.

For a detailed view of the hazard area visit http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=otx.