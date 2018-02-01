Fire department holds winter river rescue training on Lake Roosevelt

Saturday morning's cold and snowy weather didn't stop a joint county ice rescue training event, led by Herb Hippler, Fire Chief of Joint Fire Protection District Ferry 3 and Stevens 8.

Fire 3&8 began ice training six years ago after a 10-year-old boy fell into the Kettle River during the winter. The boy was lucky and rescued himself, but it was an eye-opener. This was their third year conducting the training.

“It's at that point I realized if we got call to that type of scenario I would be putting fire fighters' lives at risk due to not having the proper training and not having the proper PFF and PPE,” Hippler said.

In Ferry and Stevens County at least two ice rescues occur every year.

