Five Kettle Falls wrestlers competed at state

Kettle Falls High School sent three wrestlers to last Saturday's 2B/1B Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome. Kettle Falls came in 24th place with a score of 21.

This year Kettle Falls sent five wrestlers: Luke Theriault in the 195lb weight class, Collin Thomas in the 195lb weight class, Chase Clark in the 138lb weight class and Bubs Snyder in the 126lb weight class. Freshman Asher Kenney went as an alternate. Three of Kettle Falls' wrestlers were able to take their wins from Friday and move on to Saturday.

Thomas and Snyder both wrestled well, but just missed the podium. Clark captured the 6th place spot on the podium for 138 lb class. Pictured it KFHS wrestler Robert Snyder.