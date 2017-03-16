Flooding warning until 3/19

The National Weather Service issued a generalized Flood Warning for Asotin, Ferry, Garfield, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman County. The warning is in effect from now until noon March 19. The degree of flooding will depend on the area and local weather.

The National Weather Service is also predicting heavy rains tomorrow and Saturday with anticipated runoff that will likely produce small stream flooding.

The wet and snowy winter has raised the water table high over north Idaho and a large portion of Washington, reported the NWS. In addition to small stream and field flooding, several rivers in north Idaho and eastern Washington are rising as melting snow works through the system. Look for rain to spread over eastern Washington and north Idaho Friday afternoon and increase Friday night and Saturday morning. Drier and cooler conditions are expected Sunday and Monday.