Foodstock 2018 brings in record donations for Kettle Falls Community Chest

Wall-to-wall bodies rocked the house at Northern Ales on Saturday night. Foodstock 2018, Kettle Falls’ annual fundraiser for the local food bank, was back with a full lineup of some of the greatest music in the community.

Beginning at 2 p.m. with Checkmate Reality, a band comprised of young talent from Chewelah, followed by Midnight Run, Stazya, Tribe Zenith, Chipped & Broken, the Planetary Refugees and a closing set by the Northern Aliens. The attending crowd trickled in, bringing donation of canned foods and cash that were collected by volunteers at the door. All funds and foods collected go to benefit the Kettle Falls Community Chest.

Foodstock has the time-honored tradition of showcasing some of the most talented musicians in the area, from all genres of music and generations. 2018 was no different, although the event started earlier to allow more time for great acts. All of the performers donate their time, energy and equipment to the event, and Steve and Andrea Hedrick at Northern Ales host the fundraiser at their spacious facility and help to provide technical sound support.

The Northern Ales staff was on hand to keep the beers and pizza rolling out throughout the night while supporters of the Community Chest and Northern Ales danced and mingled.

“Yesterday was a great turnout,” said Tina Rubio, director for the Kettle Falls Community Chest, of the event. “We made over $2,000 in cash donations and close to 600 pounds of food, both are higher numbers than last year.”