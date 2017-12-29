Free books are available to young kids in Colville

Children preschool age, 0-5, who are residents of 99114 are eligible to receive free books.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a 60 volume set of books beginning with the children's classic “The Little Engine That Could.” Each month, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a high quality, age appropriate book to all registered children, addressed to them, at no cost to the child’s family. All parents have to do is register for the program.

Registration forms are available at the Colville Public Library and must be completely filled out. The only other obligations for parents are to read with their child.

The first book will arrive eight to 10 weeks after registration has been received.

Colville Rotary Club is sponsoring 100 children and the Stevens County Library Foundation is sponsoring 200 children for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.