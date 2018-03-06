Grievance filed against Deputy Prosecutor Will Ferguson

Stevens County Probation Officer Nick Wolfe filed a bar complaint against deputy prosecutor Will Ferguson on February 21 after Wolfe discovered that Ferguson has entered plea deals that Wolfe believed had unethical stipulations.

According to the complaint, a Colville defendant entered a plea deal, under which she was sanctioned to 90 days on Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) for alcohol monitoring.

According to the complaint, another part of the plea deal was the verbal stipulation that Kathy Callen, who is the only person outside of Spokane certified to install the monitor, not be permitted to install the device.

Read the story in the March 7, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.