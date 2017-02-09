Habitat for Humanity's 25th anniversary gala cancelled

Habitat for Humanity Colville Valley Partners' 25th Anniversary Gala has been cancelled.

According to Ian Pickett, public relations manager for Habitat, multiple local events were scheduled around the same time as the gala, causing a conflict of schedules.

Habitat is planning to reschedule the event at a later date when more people can attend.

"We apologize for this inconvenience and want to thank those individuals and businesses that did take the time to partner with us in this endeavor," said Pickett.