Hard work paid off for Kettle Falls track at districts

Districts for the Kettle Falls track and field team proved to be a success this year. Fifteen athletes competed over the two-day meet and five will be advancing on to state.

Sophomore Zarah Johnson, senior Karli Trueman, sophomore Mary Savoula, junior Charlie Andrews, and freshman Easton Pomrankey will all be representing their team at the state track meet Thursday, May 24-26 at Eastern University in Cheney, WA.

In addition to qualifying, two athletes broke their previous school records in the 800 meter. Zarah Johnson with a time of 2:25.85 and Easton Pomrankey with 1:59.85. Both will be participating in state for this event.

Senior Jake Kenney is a prime example of the hardwork and commitment this team displays on a daily basis. While he grabbed himself his eighth school record this season, he managed to shave eight seconds off of his 1600 meter time from the first meet of the season to the last. Despite not making it into state, he acted as a leader and positive teammate through the team’s rigorous training at practices, “I didn’t make it to state but we all had a great season and we worked really hard.”

There’s more of this story to read online or in the May 23, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.