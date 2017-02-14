Hearth & Home leaves town

Hearth & Home Technologies announced Feb. 7 that it will cease manufacturing operations at the Colville facility.

This announcement came weeks after HHT officials announced that the facility was undergoing a 30-day capacity analysis.

“The well-being of our members is of utmost importance to us always, and especially when we make the difficult decision to close a facility,” said HHT President Vincent Paul Berger. “We’re committed to helping our Colville members who are impacted transition to new roles.

“With that in mind, we’ve provided working notice so employees have time to look for new positions, as well as transition pay to provide stability until they are in new roles.”

According to Berger, Hearth & Home Technologies provided production incentives to allow employees to increase their compensation during the transition, as well as the opportunity to relocate to other HHT facilities when possible.

All production lines currently in Colville will be consolidated into the Halifax facility in Pennsylvania over the course of the next six months.

The new product engineering and technical services teams will remain in Colville during the post-transition, according to Berger. These teams are not impacted by the consolidation of manufacturing operations.

“The decision to close a manufacturing facility is a difficult one, and in no way reflects the quality, hard work and dedication of the Colville members,” Berger noted.

Approximately 100 HHT Colville employees will be affected.

Berger said this decision reflects Hearth & Home Technologies' ongoing effort to simplify and streamline its business model while lowering its cost structure.

“Consolidating allows us to take full advantage of our linked and lean value chain,” said Berger. “This change continues our ability to deliver high quality products, on time, with industry leading delivery and enhances best cost performance.

“We will see no change in our ability to meet current or future growth production capacity with this consolidation.”

